Capricorn: Engaging in donation and charity work today will bring you a sense of inner peace. An old friend may seek financial help, but offering assistance could strain your own finances, so proceed carefully. Your spouse will show extra care and affection, strengthening your bond. Take a meaningful step by planting a sapling today—it’s a small act with lasting benefits. You may spend time making plans to improve your fitness, but like previous days, execution might be a challenge. Concerns over your spouse’s health could add to your stress, so stay attentive and supportive. Playing a musical instrument could uplift your mood and bring joy to your day. Remedy: Mix red sandalwood in your bathing water to maintain harmony and stability in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.