Capricorn: Your strong confidence and a manageable work schedule will allow you to relax and unwind today. However, be mindful of unnecessary expenses, as overspending could lead to financial strain. Surrounding yourself with friends will bring comfort and joy. Be cautious with your tone and attitude toward your loved one, as harsh words could create tension in your relationship. At work, take the lead with sincerity and dedication, as it could pave the way for professional growth. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might find yourself absorbed in your own thoughts. Use your spare time to engage in activities you genuinely enjoy. Be aware that your spouse's actions might unintentionally impact your reputation today, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Maintain a clean and presentable appearance by wearing freshly washed clothes to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.