Capricorn: Today, you're likely to feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Your efforts to save money may finally pay off, as you manage your finances wisely. Unexpected guests may arrive in the evening, filling your home with warmth and cheerful conversation. You'll be radiating positivity and love everywhere you go. Those living away from home may find comfort in spending some quiet time outdoors, perhaps in a park, after completing their tasks. Romance takes center stage today, as you’re set to enjoy a truly memorable time with your spouse. Just remember to avoid stress and give your body the rest it deserves. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, decorate your home with cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.