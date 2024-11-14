Capricorn: Today, your charm will be as delightful as a pleasant fragrance. You may receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from a maternal uncle or grandfather. Old friends will also offer their support and encouragement. Be cautious with romantic feelings today, as they might lead to complications. Relatives could bring new opportunities for growth and prosperity. While travel may not yield immediate results, it will lay a strong foundation for future benefits. If your married life feels a bit stagnant, consider discussing it with your partner and planning something exciting together. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.