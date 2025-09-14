Capricorn: Your health will remain stable and strong, even through a busy and demanding day. Financial dealings may keep you occupied, but by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a comfortable amount of savings. Some of you may also consider purchasing jewelry or a new household appliance. Stay cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you, which could create unnecessary distractions. Partnership ventures may bring more complications than benefits today, leaving you frustrated for allowing others to take advantage of your trust. Use your free time wisely—perhaps by watching a web series on your phone to unwind. On the personal front, keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel slightly unwell. Remedy: Place red flowers in a copper vase at home to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.15 pm.