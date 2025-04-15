Capricorn: Your strong confidence and a manageable work schedule will give you the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge today. Past investments made with an eye toward the future are likely to yield rewarding results now. Opening up to your family about your concerns can bring a sense of relief. However, holding back important matters due to ego may only add to your stress—honest communication can lighten the emotional load and strengthen bonds. On the romantic front, your love life is set to improve as mutual understanding deepens. At work, be prepared for a surprise audit or review—if there’s been a mistake, own it gracefully and use it as a learning moment. For entrepreneurs, this could be an ideal day to explore a new direction or innovation for your business. You might find yourself in the spotlight today as someone publicly appreciates your past help—it’s a moment of well-deserved recognition. If you've been feeling weighed down lately, today brings a refreshing shift—you’ll finally feel uplifted and blessed. Remedy: Roast 1.25 kg of wheat flour, mix it with powdered jaggery, and feed it to ants. This simple act is believed to bring positive growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.