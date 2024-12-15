Capricorn: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel calm and relaxed today. Before stepping out of the house, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring positive outcomes. A visit to a spiritual place or meeting a saintly person can provide you with peace and comfort. You may feel the absence of love in your life today, but it’s a great day to move forward with new projects and plans. If you’re living away from your family due to work or studies, take advantage of your free time to connect with them. This conversation might stir some emotions, strengthening your bond with them. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy moments of love and intimacy with your partner today, but be cautious about your health, as it might require attention. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by gifting them items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.