Capricorn: Focus on physical education alongside mental and moral growth for well-rounded development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Any financial concerns you have may be resolved today, bringing you financial gain. Avoid forcing your opinions on friends and relatives, as it could cause unnecessary conflict and frustration. Be patient with your partner—try to help them understand your perspective to prevent potential problems. The knowledge you gain today will give you a distinct advantage when interacting with colleagues. Be mindful not to waste your free time in pointless arguments, as they may leave you feeling upset later. While jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today, you’ll feel deeply emotional when you reflect on the beautiful truths about your own marriage. Remedy: On birthdays or special occasions, donate white items to those in need to bring peace, bliss, and happiness into your home.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.