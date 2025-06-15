Capricorn: You’ll be brimming with energy today, but mounting work pressure may leave you feeling irritable. Be especially cautious with your valuables, as there’s a risk of theft involving movable property—ensure everything is secure. On the bright side, it’s a favorable day for domestic affairs and completing long-pending household tasks. Your partner may seek deeper commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you can't keep. Colleagues may invite you to a small gathering after work, offering a pleasant break from routine. Despite a busy schedule, you might find time to step out with your spouse. However, minor disagreements could arise—try to handle them with patience. The evening promises romance—think soulful music, candlelight, delicious food, and heartfelt connection with your life partner. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance progress in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.