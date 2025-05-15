Capricorn: Your charm will naturally draw attention today. Businesspeople heading out should take extra care to secure their money, as there's a risk of theft. It’s a favorable day for exchanging thoughtful gifts with loved ones. You may feel a sense of emptiness in the absence of your beloved, making their presence all the more cherished. Be cautious with promises—only commit if you’re confident you can follow through. Your quick response to challenges will earn you appreciation. However, disruptions may arise due to your spouse’s health, which could delay some of your tasks. Remedy: Enjoy a soothing head and body oil massage before meeting your partner to enhance harmony and ease in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.