Capricorn: You may feel low on energy today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra tasks. Take some time to rest and consider rescheduling appointments for another day. Although you might encounter financial challenges, your insight and careful decisions could turn a potential loss into profit. Expect a day full of attention and opportunities. However, with so many things demanding your focus, you might struggle to prioritize effectively. You’ve likely heard that love is boundless and limitless—today, you will truly experience it. Despite these positive moments, work stress may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little room for family and friends. Elders under this sign might find joy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Be mindful in your relationship—small quarrels with your spouse today could lead to deeper issues if not addressed thoughtfully. Avoid being too quick to trust others' opinions or suggestions; rely on your own judgment. Remedy: For better health, feed monkeys with jaggery and gram.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.