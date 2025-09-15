Capricorn: Friends may introduce you to someone special who could leave a lasting impression on your thoughts and outlook. If traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. Family responsibilities may weigh on your mind, but love will blossom today, reminding you of the beauty of your actions and devotion. At work, success will be on your side, reinforcing the truth that God helps those who help themselves. If you have been longing for your spouse’s affection, the day will bless you with warmth and love. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, wear gold on your ring finger.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.