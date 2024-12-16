Capricorn: Making some physical changes today will enhance your appearance and boost your confidence. You may encounter an exciting new opportunity that brings financial rewards. However, your spouse’s health might become a source of stress and concern. For some, a marriage proposal could turn a romantic relationship into a lifelong commitment. At work, certain colleagues may quietly disapprove of how you handle important matters. If results fall short of expectations, consider reassessing and refining your plans. Spend your free time with close friends to unwind and rejuvenate. Your parents may offer a thoughtful blessing or gift to your spouse today, further enriching your married life. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline; maintaining a disciplined lifestyle will naturally bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.