Capricorn: An evening at the movies or a cosy dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. While your financial situation remains stable today, be mindful of unnecessary spending. A festive atmosphere at home will help relieve stress—make sure to engage actively rather than just observing from the sidelines. A new relationship may bring happiness into your life. It’s a great day to focus on your goals; stay energized and work diligently to achieve them. Seeking support from friends can boost your confidence and help you stay on track. You’ll enjoy spending some quiet moments outdoors, breathing in the fresh air, which will keep you mentally calm throughout the day. However, a lack of quality time may lead to frustration in your romantic relationship. Remedy: Recite the Goddess Durga Kavach for positive outcomes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.