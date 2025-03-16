Capricorn: Now is the ideal time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption could strain your heart unnecessarily. Today, spending on essential household items may put a strain on your finances, but it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. Grandchildren will fill your day with joy and warmth. Your love life is set to bring you something truly delightful today. Meanwhile, your artistic and creative talents are likely to receive praise and may even lead to unexpected rewards. This is a great day to focus on self-reflection. Take some time to assess your weaknesses — doing so will help you improve and bring positive changes to your personality. Today, you'll experience firsthand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your household deity regularly to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.