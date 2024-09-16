Capricorn: If you have high blood pressure, take extra care while traveling on crowded buses to avoid health issues. Financially, things are looking up—you may even receive repayment from someone you lent money to. Use your free time for acts of selfless service, which will bring immense happiness to both you and your family. A sweet moment shared with your partner, perhaps enjoying candyfloss or toffees, is also on the horizon. At work, one of your past efforts may be recognized, and your strong performance could lead to a promotion. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. Today, you'll be brimming with good ideas, and your chosen activities could bring unexpected gains. Your life partner will be especially wonderful today, making the day even more memorable. Remedy: Showing kindness and offering support to widows will bring positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.