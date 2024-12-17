Capricorn: Engage in activities that bring excitement and help you relax. Your financial situation may improve today through speculation or unexpected gains. Make your family’s needs a priority—share in their joys and sorrows to show them how much you care. Your heart will resonate with the rhythm of love as you connect deeply with your partner. At work, your efforts will be acknowledged and appreciated by those around you. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you might choose to spend some moments in solitude, which could prove refreshing and beneficial. Later, an emotional and heartfelt eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse will strengthen your bond and bring you closer. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bathwater for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.