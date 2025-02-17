Capricorn: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you fully. While spending on essential household items may cause temporary financial strain, it will help you avoid bigger troubles in the future. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality time with your romantic partner. Pending projects and plans will finally start taking shape. Time moves quickly, so use it wisely to maximize your potential. Today, you’ll realize that marriage is about much more than just physical intimacy—it’s about deep, genuine love. Remedy: For financial stability and success, donate black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.