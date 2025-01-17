Capricorn: Stick to a healthy diet and stay committed to your exercise routine to maintain your well-being. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions, so take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. However, be attentive to the health of an elderly family member, as it may require your care. Love will take on a deeper, almost spiritual dimension today, reminding you of its profound connection to devotion and faith. Make an effort to complete your work on time, as someone at home is eagerly awaiting your attention and presence. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel truly cherished, as if you’re royalty. If you find yourself with spare time, consider using it productively to repair or organize things around the house. Remedy: Include pure honey in your daily diet to nurture harmony and joy in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.