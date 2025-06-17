Capricorn: A day of pure joy awaits those stepping out for fun and leisure. However, individuals with pending loans may face some difficulty in repayment—plan your finances wisely. Domestic matters may require your prompt attention, so don’t put them off. You’re likely to meet someone who loves you deeply—perhaps more than life itself. Be sure to claim credit for your hard work; don’t let others overshadow your efforts. Spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place could help you find peace and steer clear of unnecessary tensions. Today, your partner may express an intensely romantic side, leaving you pleasantly surprised. Remedy: Feeding rotis, bread, or dog food to stray dogs can boost harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.15 am.