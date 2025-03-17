Capricorn: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy and boost your spirits. Be cautious with your finances today — avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. On the bright side, your parents and friends will go out of their way to keep you happy. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit upset. At work, presenting your ideas with confidence and enthusiasm is likely to earn you gains. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will also bring you well-deserved recognition. Minor frustrations may arise with your spouse, possibly over grocery shopping. Try to stay calm and understanding. Remedy: For financial stability, consider offering raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.