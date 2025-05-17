Capricorn: Today holds something special—your good health will empower you to achieve something truly remarkable. You'll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and recognize how unnecessary spending can impact your future stability. Your friends will bring extra sparkle to your day by planning something fun and exciting for the evening. Emotionally, you’ll feel completely in tune with your partner—it’s one of those rare moments when love speaks without words. However, be mindful of how you spend your time today, as you might get caught up in unimportant distractions. On the bright side, your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever. You’ll also come to appreciate the rare gem that is true friendship—good friends, you’ll realize, never truly leave your side. Remedy: Feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram) to invite greater financial prosperity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.