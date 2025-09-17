Capricorn: Patience, combined with steady effort, practical sense, and understanding, will ensure your success. Be cautious with money today, as overspending or even misplacing your wallet could lead to losses caused by carelessness. Offer support to children in completing their homework—it will strengthen your bond. Staying away from your lover may feel especially difficult today. Professionally, use your influence and skills wisely to boost your career growth, as the potential for remarkable success is high. Family outings to a park or shopping mall with younger members may bring joy. However, a difference of opinion with your partner could spark an argument, so handle conversations with care. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet in any form to improve financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.