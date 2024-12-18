Capricorn: Shake off the gloom that is holding you back and disrupting your progress. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Take the time to visit a relative who has been unwell, offering your support and care. The absence of your beloved may make it hard to pass the time, but it's a great opportunity to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Be prepared for some challenges today, as things may not go as planned. Miscommunication could lead to issues, but you can resolve them through open and honest dialogue. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu-- Achutha, Keshava, Vishnu, Hari, Sathyam, Janaardhan, Hamsa, Narayana-- to bring prosperity and auspiciousness to your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.