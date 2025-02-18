Capricorn: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—wishing alone won’t bring results. Your biggest challenge has been hesitation; now is the time to take action. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses to avoid financial strain. Today, you may have the opportunity to prevent someone’s heartbreak. At work, avoid being too forceful—understanding others’ needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. While you may long to spend time with loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Doubts in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict if not addressed. Remedy: Drink water mixed with jaggery before leaving home to enhance success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.