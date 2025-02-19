Capricorn: Take extra care of your health today. You may plan a family outing and spend generously on your loved ones. Make sure to give them your time and attention, letting them know how much you care. Cherish quality moments with them and avoid giving any reason for complaints. Without your beloved’s company, you may feel an emotional void. Those still seeking employment need to put in extra effort today—hard work will lead to the desired results. A pleasant trip will bring satisfaction. However, your spouse’s demands might cause some stress. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.