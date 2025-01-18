Capricorn: Some family members may irritate you with their envious behavior, but it’s important to remain calm and not lose your temper, as that could worsen the situation. Remember, some things are best endured rather than fought. An old friend might seek financial help from you today, but offering assistance could strain your own finances. To your relief, your brother may step in to support you unexpectedly. Strengthen your bond by working together and fostering mutual happiness—cooperation is the foundation of a fulfilling life. Don’t forget to forgive your partner today, as holding on to grudges only creates unnecessary tension. Make an effort to carve out time for yourself amidst your busy schedule to recharge and reflect. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Keep in mind that relationships hold far greater value than money or wealth—you can earn money, but love and trust are irreplaceable. Remedy: Feed rotis to a white cow for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.