Capricorn: Today is a favorable day to focus on your religious and spiritual interests. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children's education. Be mindful that your stubbornness could disturb family harmony; listening to your parents' advice and being cooperative can help maintain peace. Brighten your partner's day with a warm smile, and be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures. If you're traveling, take extra care of your belongings. On a positive note, your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention today. Remedy: Support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to promote harmony and well-being in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.