Capricorn: Today promises moments of fun and relaxation. Your dedication and consistent efforts are likely to be recognized, bringing not just appreciation but also some financial rewards. It’s an auspicious day to exchange gifts and express your affection to loved ones. However, you might feel the absence of emotional connection or romance at some point during the day. Be cautious in presenting your ideas—wait until you're confident they are solid and well-received. You’ll find yourself with ample free time today. Use it to indulge in activities that bring you joy, such as reading a good book or enjoying your favorite music. As the day winds down, a special surprise from your life partner will lift your spirits and turn your mood around. Remedy: For success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: “Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.”

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.