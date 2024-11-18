Capricorn: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will ease your stress and provide much-needed relief. Consider yourself fortunate to have such supportive family members. Financial concerns may arise today, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure could prove helpful. Take time to unwind and enjoy moments with your family. Learn from past setbacks, as proposing to someone today may not yield the desired results. It’s a promising day to work towards your goals, and IT professionals might even receive an opportunity or call from abroad. Some friends may visit your home, offering a chance to relax and bond. However, avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes, as it could have negative consequences. Be mindful, as your spouse's behavior could potentially strain your professional relationships. Remedy: Show love and care to girls under 10 years old by offering gifts, affection, or attention to nurture a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.