Capricorn: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you joy. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions may lead to losses—analyze every aspect carefully before committing. Some tensions could arise within the family or with your spouse, but patience will help you handle them wisely. For those engaged, your fiancée will be a source of happiness and comfort. At work, staying focused will bring you success and recognition. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies and could end up spending too much time with friends instead. On the brighter side, your sincere efforts to strengthen your marital bond will bring results that exceed your expectations. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.