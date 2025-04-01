Capricorn: You may face a setback today as health issues prevent you from attending an important assignment. However, relying on logic and resilience will help you move forward. If you've been struggling financially for a long time, unexpected money may come your way, resolving several pressing issues. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell. Be cautious, as outside interference could create tensions in your personal life. Challenges at work will ease with the timely support of colleagues, helping you regain your professional confidence. Any travel plans might be postponed due to last-minute schedule changes. Your partner’s lack of enthusiasm may disrupt some of your tasks today. Remedy: To enhance your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.