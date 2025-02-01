Capricorn: Engage in charity or donation work to bring a sense of inner peace. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you and they've been avoiding it, today could be your lucky day—they may return your money unexpectedly. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, take this as an opportunity to learn valuable life lessons. Be mindful of how you handle situations, as your spouse may be in a sensitive mood. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. However, your partner may not be as supportive as you'd hope in challenging moments today. A meeting with a knowledgeable individual will provide valuable insights and solutions to many of your concerns. Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.