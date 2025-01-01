Capricorn: Your confidence and manageable work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. You are likely to experience financial gains this evening, as any money you lent out will be returned. Sharing your problems with family members will help lighten your mood, but your ego might prevent you from opening up about important matters, which could only make things harder. External interference may cause some tension. Your boss might acknowledge and praise your work today. Consider spending your free time reading an interesting magazine or novel. However, your spouse could cause you some loss today. Remedy: To keep your love life vibrant and strong, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.