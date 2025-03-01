Capricorn: Get plenty of rest to restore your energy, as a tired body can weaken the mind. Recognize your true potential—you have the strength; all you need is the willpower to harness it. Unexpected expenses may put pressure on your finances, so plan wisely. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort and joy. A sudden shift in your romantic partner’s mood might leave you feeling unsettled. To make the most of your free time, consider reconnecting with old friends. Concerns over your spouse’s health may cause stress today. You may feel drawn toward spirituality, leading you to attend a yoga session, read a spiritual book, or listen to an inspiring Guru. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.