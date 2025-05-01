Capricorn: Today, you’re likely to invest your time in sports or physical activities, which will help boost your stamina and overall well-being. A financial opportunity may come your way through the support of someone from the opposite sex—be it in business or your job. An unexpected piece of joyful news from distant relatives will bring warmth and happiness to the entire family. In matters of the heart, love is set to blossom with positive energy all around. Professionally, the day holds promise—recognition and rewards may come your way for your hard work. Be mindful of your time; avoid engaging with people who tend to distract you from your goals. If you’ve been yearning for deeper emotional connection with your spouse, today is likely to bring you the affection and closeness you've been missing. Remedy: To invite financial growth, treat women outside your immediate family and social circle with kindness and respect—this thoughtful gesture will attract positive karma and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.