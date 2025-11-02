Capricorn: Low energy can impact wellbeing; engage in creative pursuits and stay motivated. Money stress possible if salary is delayed; consider borrowing from friends. Family responsibilities may bring tension. Rough attitude could unsettle relationships—avoid running from issues. Spouse's behavior might affect work relations. Too much phone chat can cause headaches. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.