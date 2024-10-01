Capricorn: Your health will thrive as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don’t neglect it, or you may face issues later. New income opportunities could arise through your connections. A short trip to visit a relative will provide comfort and relaxation, offering a break from your busy routine. Love might disappoint you today, but don’t be disheartened—relationships have their ups and downs. Your cooperative attitude at work will bring the results you’re hoping for, and you may be given important responsibilities, elevating your position in the company. Be cautious when driving home tonight, as an accident could leave you unwell for several days. If your marriage feels lackluster lately, talk to your partner and plan something fun together. Remedy: To foster a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.