Capricorn: Your health is likely to remain strong today, giving you the energy and confidence to succeed. However, avoid anything that could weaken your vitality. You may enjoy spending on a party with friends, and yet your finances will remain stable. Friends may invite you over for a fun and memorable evening. Your boundless love will be deeply appreciated by your partner. Consider entering partnerships with enterprising and trustworthy individuals. While social interactions can be draining for you, today brings ample personal time, allowing you to recharge and enjoy solitude amidst the day’s activities. Married life will feel especially joyous and fulfilling, giving you a true sense of marital bliss. Remedy: Feed cows with grass (chara) to ensure a prosperous and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.