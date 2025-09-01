Capricorn: Try to leave work a little early today and spend time doing what truly makes you happy. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones, bringing financial gains. If you’re planning changes in your home, ensure everyone’s approval beforehand. Stay cautious, as someone might attempt to tarnish your image. Still, you are likely to be in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. Favorable planetary influences will give you many reasons to feel content. On the personal front, your spouse’s off mood might test your patience, so handle matters gently. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering help and service to visually impaired persons.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.