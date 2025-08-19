Capricorn: Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling restless, but try not to let them affect your peace of mind. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are favourable today. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner treasures your boundless love, so express it wholeheartedly. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and keep pace with new technologies. Remember to devote quality time to the people and relationships you value most. Your spouse is likely to make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: For good health, fix copper nails on all four corners of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.