Capricorn: Today promises sheer enjoyment and happiness as you embrace life to its fullest. Financial concerns may be resolved, bringing unexpected monetary gains. Be mindful of your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks might invite criticism. The day will be brightened by a delightful message that brings joy. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor may try to undermine you; caution and alertness are key. Travel is likely to be both enjoyable and rewarding. Your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel truly special and cherished today. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, toss four pieces of lead into running water.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.