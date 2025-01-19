Capricorn: Engage in donation and charity work to find mental peace. If you’ve been planning to take a loan and working on it for a while, today may bring good news. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the harmony at home. Your energy levels will soar, thanks to the joy your beloved brings into your life. At work, you might cross paths with someone truly inspiring. Although you’ll wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, unexpected responsibilities may prevent it, causing some frustration. It’s a day of boundless love and romance—you and your spouse will share an extraordinary connection today. Remedy: Use marbles and colorful pebbles in plant pots and place them in the corners of your home for positivity and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.