Capricorn: Engaging in self-improvement projects will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and overall well-being. If you're looking for ways to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Spending time with grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Love life will flourish with positive energy. A senior at work may extend their support, possibly leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be part of your plans today. By the evening, you will share some of the most beautiful moments with your spouse, making it truly special. Remedy: Worship your family and personal deity by offering red vermillion for great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.