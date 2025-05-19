Capricorn: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. Any investment related to your home is likely to yield good returns. However, you may feel concerned about the health of a female family member—keep an eye on her well-being. Romance takes a serious turn, and a marriage proposal could transform your love life into a lifelong commitment. Professionally, the day is strongly in your favor—everything aligns to support your progress. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite a busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely. Investing in yourself now will positively shape your future. Expect your partner to express their romantic side to the fullest today, bringing warmth and affection into your relationship. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.