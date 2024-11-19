Capricorn: Make time for sports and outdoor activities to recharge yourself today. A parent might offer valuable advice on saving money—listen closely, as ignoring it could lead to future challenges. News of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring joy, though the thought of her moving away might leave you a bit emotional. Focus on cherishing the present moment instead of worrying about the future. You may feel a strong connection to your partner, even in their absence. At work, maintaining a professional and focused attitude will earn you recognition. Before starting any new project, consult experienced individuals for their insights and guidance—taking time to meet them could be immensely beneficial. By the end of the day, your spouse’s love will help you forget life’s struggles and bring you peace. Remedy: Chant the mantra "ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः" (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract positive financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.