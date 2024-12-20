Capricorn: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid habits or actions that could weaken your resilience. Financial disagreements with your spouse may arise, as they could criticize unnecessary spending or a lavish lifestyle. Focus on the needs of your family—sharing their joys and challenges will show them how much you care. Romantic thoughts and memories may occupy your mind today. Spending time watching a movie or match at home with your siblings can strengthen your bond and increase love within the family. Your day will end on a beautiful note when your spouse sets aside any differences and embraces you with love. If someone insists on talking to you when you’re not in the mood, respond calmly and explain your feelings. Remedy: For steady financial growth, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect and honor towards women.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.