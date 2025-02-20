Capricorn: Unexpected travel may leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. To relax your muscles, consider a soothing oil massage. If you're looking for ways to earn some extra income, investing in secure financial schemes could be a smart choice. A pleasant surprise later in the day will bring joy and excitement to your entire family. Small gestures of kindness and love will make the day even more special. Your friends will appreciate and admire your ability to successfully complete a challenging task. Today, you may finally accomplish tasks you've long planned but never got around to. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Adding cardamom to your daily diet may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.