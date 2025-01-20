Capricorn: Spend your evening with children, whose energy and joy will lift your spirits. Plan a delightful dinner to unwind from a busy and tiring day, and let their presence recharge you. You may receive support or benefits today from your brother or sister, bringing a sense of gratitude. A family gathering will place you at the heart of the celebration, creating memorable moments. Your love partner might pleasantly surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Those involved in art and theater can expect new opportunities to showcase their creativity. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets unless you're sure of their intentions—it’s not worth risking your trust. As for your marriage, your spouse will remind you today why marriages are truly made in heaven. Remedy: Feed black-and-white-spotted cows with food and fodder to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.