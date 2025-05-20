Capricorn: Your energy will be running high today, keeping you motivated and active. Financial matters are set to improve as the day progresses, bringing a welcome sense of relief. A letter or message may arrive bearing joyful news that brightens the mood for the entire family. Your heart will beat in perfect harmony with your partner’s—love is truly in the air. You may also take on new projects today that promise prosperity and growth for your household. However, be mindful of how you use your time. Neglecting important responsibilities in favor of trivial distractions could lead to unnecessary setbacks. Stay focused to make the most of your day. As the evening unfolds, expect a memorable and heartwarming time with your spouse—one filled with affection and togetherness. Remedy: For ongoing prosperity, donate packets of milk to women in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.